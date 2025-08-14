Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 32.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.84% to Rs 100.71 croreNet profit of Him Teknoforge rose 32.26% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 100.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 104.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales100.71104.73 -4 OPM %9.719.22 -PBDT6.435.88 9 PBT3.793.32 14 NP2.872.17 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content