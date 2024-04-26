Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 5.09%, up for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 186.75, up 5.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.33% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% jump in NIFTY and a 69.64% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22174.05, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 355.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 151.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 188.35, up 5.25% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 31.33% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% jump in NIFTY and a 69.64% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 21.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

