Sales rise 7.04% to Rs 2537.50 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 7.56% to Rs 1303.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1212.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.44% to Rs 9647.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8815.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of L&T Technology Services rose 0.24% to Rs 340.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 340.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.04% to Rs 2537.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2370.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.