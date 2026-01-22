Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashoka Buildcon receives work order of Rs 307.71 cr

Ashoka Buildcon receives work order of Rs 307.71 cr

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
Ashoka Buildcon has received letter of acceptance from Public Works Department, Daman for construction of proposed signature bridge connecting Jampore Sea Front road near Light House to Devka Sea Front road at Parkota Sheri at Daman. The company bid project cost is Rs 307.71 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

