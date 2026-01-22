Ashoka Buildcon receives work order of Rs 307.71 cr
Ashoka Buildcon has received letter of acceptance from Public Works Department, Daman for construction of proposed signature bridge connecting Jampore Sea Front road near Light House to Devka Sea Front road at Parkota Sheri at Daman. The company bid project cost is Rs 307.71 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 7:50 PM IST