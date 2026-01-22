Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Firstsource Solutions receives ESG and CSA score of 87

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
Firstsource Solutions has achieved an ESG and Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) score of 87 each in the S&P Global Sustainable assessment for FY25.

This marks the third consecutive year of strong upward momentum: FY23: 62 FY24: 81 FY25: 87. This progression positions Firstsource as the #1 ranked firm in the Professional Services sector, globally, enabled by its global sustainability framework FirstConscious, and its UnBPO™ approach.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

