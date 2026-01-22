Firstsource Solutions receives ESG and CSA score of 87
Firstsource Solutions has achieved an ESG and Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) score of 87 each in the S&P Global Sustainable assessment for FY25.
This marks the third consecutive year of strong upward momentum: FY23: 62 FY24: 81 FY25: 87. This progression positions Firstsource as the #1 ranked firm in the Professional Services sector, globally, enabled by its global sustainability framework FirstConscious, and its UnBPO™ approach.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 7:16 PM IST