Firstsource Solutions receives ESG and CSA score of 87

Firstsource Solutions has achieved an ESG and Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) score of 87 each in the S&P Global Sustainable assessment for FY25.

This marks the third consecutive year of strong upward momentum: FY23: 62 FY24: 81 FY25: 87. This progression positions Firstsource as the #1 ranked firm in the Professional Services sector, globally, enabled by its global sustainability framework FirstConscious, and its UnBPO™ approach.

