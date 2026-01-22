Provigil Surveillance receives LoA worth Rs 3.61 cr from Central Railway, Nagpur Division
The mandate involves the comprehensive supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of CCTV surveillance systems. These systems will be deployed at manned, non interlocked Level Crossing (LC) gates within the NarkherChandur Bazar section of the Nagpur Division.
The project, valued at approximately Rs 3.61 crore, encompasses the deployment of RDSO-compliant Full HD IP CCTV cameras, network video recorders (NVRs), power and communication infrastructure, complete system integration, and associated civil and electrical works, in accordance to tender specifications.
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:16 PM IST