Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Provigil Surveillance receives LoA worth Rs 3.61 cr from Central Railway, Nagpur Division

Provigil Surveillance receives LoA worth Rs 3.61 cr from Central Railway, Nagpur Division

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Magellanic Cloud announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has been awarded a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway, Nagpur Division (NGP Division).

The mandate involves the comprehensive supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of CCTV surveillance systems. These systems will be deployed at manned, non interlocked Level Crossing (LC) gates within the NarkherChandur Bazar section of the Nagpur Division.

The project, valued at approximately Rs 3.61 crore, encompasses the deployment of RDSO-compliant Full HD IP CCTV cameras, network video recorders (NVRs), power and communication infrastructure, complete system integration, and associated civil and electrical works, in accordance to tender specifications.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences launches world's first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India

Zydus Lifesciences launches world's first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India

Ceinsys Tech receives work order worth Rs 12.21 cr

Ceinsys Tech receives work order worth Rs 12.21 cr

Bharti Airtel opens 100th retail store in Gujarat

Bharti Airtel opens 100th retail store in Gujarat

Coal India facilitates automated sampling to improve quality of coal supply

Coal India facilitates automated sampling to improve quality of coal supply

Shanti Gold International proposes capacity expansion at its new facility

Shanti Gold International proposes capacity expansion at its new facility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026FIFA World Cup Visa 2026