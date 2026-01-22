NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Government of Uttar Pradesh
For development of green energy projects in Uttar PradeshNTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Uttar Pradesh on 22 January 2026 on the side lines of Word Economic Forum Annual Meeting at Davos Switzerland for development of Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen Projects in Uttar Pradesh.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 7:31 PM IST