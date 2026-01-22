Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Government of Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

For development of green energy projects in Uttar Pradesh

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Uttar Pradesh on 22 January 2026 on the side lines of Word Economic Forum Annual Meeting at Davos Switzerland for development of Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen Projects in Uttar Pradesh.

Lykis issues cautionary outlook amid adverse global economic environment

Firstsource Solutions receives ESG and CSA score of 87

Sterlite Technologies collaborates with Colt Technology Services

Provigil Surveillance receives LoA worth Rs 3.61 cr from Central Railway, Nagpur Division

Zydus Lifesciences launches world's first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

