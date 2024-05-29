Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit rises 185.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 104.62% to Rs 39.39 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 48.76% to Rs 4.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.34% to Rs 66.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Ashoka Metcast rose 185.60% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 104.62% to Rs 39.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.39.3919.2566.2550.4413.009.7110.588.845.651.697.234.495.141.556.494.063.571.254.793.22