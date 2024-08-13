Khyati Multimedia Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.78 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2133.33% to Rs 0.67 croreNet Loss of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment reported to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2133.33% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.670.03 2133 OPM %-265.67-100.00 -PBDT-1.78-0.03 -5833 PBT-1.78-0.03 -5833 NP-1.78-0.03 -5833
