Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 131.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 612.65 croreNet profit of Eureka Forbes rose 131.42% to Rs 49.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 612.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 553.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 71.89% to Rs 164.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 2436.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2189.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales612.65553.56 11 2436.912189.25 11 OPM %12.589.63 -10.909.07 - PBDT80.3653.59 50 274.52197.65 39 PBT65.2839.59 65 216.52143.62 51 NP49.5021.39 131 164.4095.64 72
