National Fittings standalone net profit rises 654.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.55% to Rs 23.49 croreNet profit of National Fittings rose 654.69% to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 23.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 298.97% to Rs 23.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 78.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.4921.64 9 78.1376.53 2 OPM %14.6914.97 -10.0914.71 - PBDT4.463.43 30 9.9711.48 -13 PBT4.012.54 58 7.028.02 -12 NP14.491.92 655 23.305.84 299
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content