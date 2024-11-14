Innovative Tech Pack standalone net profit rises 20.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.30% to Rs 35.36 croreNet profit of Innovative Tech Pack rose 20.16% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.30% to Rs 35.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.3636.95 -4 OPM %11.6511.04 -PBDT3.133.21 -2 PBT1.551.29 20 NP1.551.29 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content