Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Granito India consolidated net profit rises 151.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Asian Granito India consolidated net profit rises 151.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 6.06% to Rs 406.92 crore

Net profit of Asian Granito India rose 151.00% to Rs 16.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 406.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 383.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales406.92383.68 6 OPM %9.013.81 -PBDT32.909.41 250 PBT19.67-3.28 LP NP16.296.49 151

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

