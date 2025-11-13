Sky Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.94% to Rs 24.89 croreNet profit of Sky Industries declined 4.42% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.94% to Rs 24.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.8922.64 10 OPM %12.5410.11 -PBDT2.872.74 5 PBT2.322.29 1 NP1.731.81 -4
