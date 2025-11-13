Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 11.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.66% to Rs 858.77 croreNet profit of Hi-Tech Pipes rose 11.87% to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.66% to Rs 858.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 705.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales858.77705.90 22 OPM %5.165.98 -PBDT33.7129.59 14 PBT27.0724.31 11 NP20.2618.11 12
