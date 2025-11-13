D & H India consolidated net profit rises 143.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.43% to Rs 65.62 croreNet profit of D & H India rose 143.08% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.43% to Rs 65.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales65.6250.31 30 OPM %6.036.20 -PBDT2.812.12 33 PBT1.931.44 34 NP1.580.65 143
