Asian Granito India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 423.93 croreNet profit of Asian Granito India reported to Rs 20.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 423.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 366.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales423.93366.09 16 OPM %9.623.59 -PBDT36.826.86 437 PBT23.84-7.47 LP NP20.07-4.53 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:20 PM IST