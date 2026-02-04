Asian Granito India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 423.93 crore

Net profit of Asian Granito India reported to Rs 20.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 423.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 366.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.423.93366.099.623.5936.826.8623.84-7.4720.07-4.53

