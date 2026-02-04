Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 05:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rites consolidated net profit rises 1.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Rites consolidated net profit rises 1.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 608.59 crore

Net profit of Rites rose 1.90% to Rs 101.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 100.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 608.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 575.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales608.59575.76 6 OPM %23.3620.38 -PBDT171.00159.99 7 PBT154.05144.01 7 NP101.99100.09 2

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

