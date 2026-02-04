Rites consolidated net profit rises 1.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 608.59 crore

Net profit of Rites rose 1.90% to Rs 101.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 100.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 608.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 575.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.608.59575.7623.3620.38171.00159.99154.05144.01101.99100.09

