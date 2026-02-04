Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 05:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 7725.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

Sales rise 21.23% to Rs 1015.15 crore

Net profit of Rane (Madras) rose 7725.64% to Rs 30.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.23% to Rs 1015.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 837.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1015.15837.37 21 OPM %8.957.90 -PBDT80.0849.11 63 PBT43.6216.20 169 NP30.520.39 7726

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

