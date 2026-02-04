Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 7725.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.23% to Rs 1015.15 crore

Net profit of Rane (Madras) rose 7725.64% to Rs 30.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.23% to Rs 1015.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 837.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1015.15837.378.957.9080.0849.1143.6216.2030.520.39

