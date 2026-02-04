Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 46.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.14% to Rs 3012.95 crore

Net profit of Team Lease Services rose 46.75% to Rs 41.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 3012.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2921.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3012.952921.271.401.2062.8341.8949.0728.5641.7228.43

