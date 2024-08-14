Capital India Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.35% to Rs 156.67 croreNet loss of Capital India Finance reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 10.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.35% to Rs 156.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 172.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales156.67172.83 -9 OPM %16.2116.64 -PBDT0.414.18 -90 PBT-7.51-3.13 -140 NP-1.6110.44 PL
