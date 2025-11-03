Monday, November 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks end higher, China benchmark rise 0.55%

Asian stocks end higher, China benchmark rise 0.55%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks ended higher in thin trade on Monday, with Japanese markets closed for a public holiday.

Investors monitored the latest trade developments after the White House released details of a new trade and economic agreement reached between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

According to the fact sheet, Beijing agreed to suspend new export controls on rare earth metals and end investigations into U.S. firms in the semiconductor supply chain.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.55 percent to 3,976.52 despite disappointing PMI data, with a private gauge of China's manufacturing activity dropping to 50.6 in October from 51.2 in September.

 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 0.97 percent to 26,158.36 after the banking sector's Q3 earnings indicated a stabilization trend.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices end with minor gains; realty shares climb

Indices end with minor gains; realty shares climb

Mini Diamonds gains on bagging $1.8 million export order from Hong Kong

Mini Diamonds gains on bagging $1.8 million export order from Hong Kong

Tata Consumer gains as Q2 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 397 cr

Tata Consumer gains as Q2 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 397 cr

NOCIL slumps after Q2 PAT tanks 71% YoY to Rs 12 crore

NOCIL slumps after Q2 PAT tanks 71% YoY to Rs 12 crore

Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel relaunch China holidays for Indians

Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel relaunch China holidays for Indians

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon