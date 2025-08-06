Asian Tea & Exports consolidated net profit declines 48.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 13.71 croreNet profit of Asian Tea & Exports declined 48.15% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 13.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales13.7112.08 13 OPM %1.601.08 -PBDT0.370.64 -42 PBT0.290.56 -48 NP0.280.54 -48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content