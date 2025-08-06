Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit rises 7.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.66% to Rs 680.66 croreNet profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company rose 7.99% to Rs 68.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.66% to Rs 680.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 638.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales680.66638.16 7 OPM %12.2210.02 -PBDT85.9170.11 23 PBT71.4155.61 28 NP68.9363.83 8
