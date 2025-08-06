Industrial Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 40.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.30% to Rs 15.53 croreNet profit of Industrial Investment Trust rose 40.05% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.30% to Rs 15.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.5311.65 33 OPM %86.6181.55 -PBDT13.339.40 42 PBT12.869.09 41 NP10.287.34 40
