Prakash Steelage standalone net profit declines 99.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.25% to Rs 16.77 croreNet profit of Prakash Steelage declined 99.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 42.25% to Rs 16.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.7729.04 -42 OPM %-3.404.13 -PBDT0.3421.28 -98 PBT0.1421.08 -99 NP0.0921.02 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content