Career Point standalone net profit rises 53.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.94% to Rs 17.84 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Career Point rose 53.48% to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 17.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.8416.8463.4559.0912.9310.5912.249.8710.827.05