Career Point standalone net profit rises 53.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.94% to Rs 17.84 croreNet profit of Career Point rose 53.48% to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 17.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.8416.84 6 OPM %63.4559.09 -PBDT12.9310.59 22 PBT12.249.87 24 NP10.827.05 53
