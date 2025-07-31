Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Sales decline 13.27% to Rs 11.24 crore

Net Loss of Asit C Mehta Financial Services reported to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.27% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.2412.96 -13 OPM %-8.45-4.17 -PBDT-1.85-1.47 -26 PBT-2.44-1.98 -23 NP-2.28-1.84 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 2.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 2.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Mystic Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mystic Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 43.12% in the June 2025 quarter

JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 43.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Shree Tulsi Online.Com reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shree Tulsi Online.Com reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon