JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 43.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.43% to Rs 91.93 croreNet profit of JK Agri Genetics rose 43.12% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 91.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales91.9378.96 16 OPM %19.3717.78 -PBDT18.9013.24 43 PBT17.7212.22 45 NP12.288.58 43
