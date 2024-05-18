ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 111.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.61% to Rs 782.51 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 41.33% to Rs 173.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 2994.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2555.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of ASK Automotive rose 111.89% to Rs 47.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.61% to Rs 782.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 568.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.