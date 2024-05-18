Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 31.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 21.03% to Rs 82.63 crore
Net profit of Sirca Paints India rose 31.96% to Rs 12.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.03% to Rs 82.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.54% to Rs 51.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 311.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 267.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales82.6368.27 21 311.72267.75 16 OPM %19.6719.22 -22.0323.05 - PBDT18.3314.24 29 75.0266.51 13 PBT16.7912.99 29 69.0662.10 11 NP12.519.48 32 51.4346.11 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit declines 0.19% in the December 2023 quarter

Ananya Panday along with many other B-town celebs graced Sirca India's annual event Jashn-e-Rang

Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 23.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 19.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Asian Paints consolidated net profit rises 1.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit rises 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit declines 57.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Coastal Roadways standalone net profit declines 85.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Transchem standalone net profit rises 204.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Modern Steels standalone net profit declines 60.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon