IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit declines 57.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 7.01% to Rs 393.94 crore
Net profit of IFGL Refractories declined 57.38% to Rs 12.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.01% to Rs 393.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 368.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.11% to Rs 81.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 1639.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1386.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales393.94368.13 7 1639.491386.50 18 OPM %8.8313.14 -9.4211.03 - PBDT38.6555.44 -30 162.10161.25 1 PBT21.2039.59 -46 97.83105.70 -7 NP12.5429.42 -57 81.6779.21 3
First Published: May 18 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

