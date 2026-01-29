Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ask Automotive gains as Q3 PAT jumps 21 YoY to Rs 80 cr

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

ASK Automotive added 2.40% to Rs 436.60 after the company reported an 21.29% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.92 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.89 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 18.48% YoY to Rs 1,084.22 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax rose 22.55% to Rs 105.29 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 85.91 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 146 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a growth of 26.8% compared with Rs 115 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 13.4% in Q3 FY26 from 12.5% posted in the same quarter last year.

 

The companys Advanced Braking Systems business reported a 22% year-on-year revenue growth, while Aluminium Lightweighting Precision Solutions rose 36% and Safety Control Cables increased 22%. Export revenues stood at Rs 38 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 34 crore in the year-ago period.

Kuldip Singh Rathee, chairman and MD, said, the company delivered a strong quarter and nine-month performance, marking its ninth consecutive quarter of robust growth since listing. Consolidated revenue rose 18.5% YoY in Q3 (up 28% excluding Wheel Assembly), with EBITDA up 26.8% and PAT up 21.3%, the highest-ever quarterly performance. EBITDA margin expanded 88 bps to 13.4%, while EPS for 9M FY26 increased to Rs 11.45 from Rs 9.64 YoY. He attributed the growth to ramp-up at the Karoli and Bangalore facilities, cost efficiencies, and expansion of value-added businesses, noting the company continues to outperform 2W industry growth and remains focused on sustaining margins and long-term stakeholder value.

Ask Automotive is the largest manufacturer of brake shoes and advanced braking systems for two wheelers in India. The company has diversified its operations and offers products inder advanced braking systems, aluminium light weighting precision solutions and safety constorl cables business segments.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

