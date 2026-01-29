Gland Pharma rises after Q3 PAT jumps nearly 28% YoY to Rs 261 crore

Gland Pharma advanced 6.65% to Rs 1801 after the company reported 27.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 261.48 crore on a 22.5% rise in net sales to Rs 1695.36 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Revenue from USA aggregated to Rs 868.5 crore (up 19% YoY), Europe revenue added up to Rs 4,071 crore (up 54% YoY) and that from Rest of the world was Rs 300 crore (up 4% YoY). Sales in Canada, Australia and New Zealand were Rs 45.4 crore (down 1% YoY) and those in India were Rs 74.4 crore (up 32% YoY). PBIDT improved by 13.2% to Rs 473.70 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 418.45 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 362.13 crore in Q3 FY26, up by 21.0% from Rs 299.30 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Quarterly R&D investments increased to Rs 65 crore as against Rs 43.7 crore in the previous year.

Srinivas Sadu, executive chairman of Gland Pharma, stated, Our strong Q3 FY26 performance, driven by robust year-on-year revenue growth of 22% and healthy adj. EBITDA margin of 26%, reflects the disciplined execution across our businesses.

We remain confident in sustaining this momentum as new product launches, CDMO contract ramp ups, and operational efficiencies continue to strengthen our trajectory.

Shyamakant Giri, chief executive officer of Gland Pharma, said: Performance of Q3 FY26 was a clear reflection of consistent execution, with double-digit growth across key markets, of US and Europe, and steady improvement in margins.

Cenexis breakeven and strong revenue traction in the base business were key contributors to our consolidated performance this quarter.

Gland Pharma was established in 1978 in Hyderabad and has grown over the years from a contract manufacturer of small-volume liquid parenteral products to become one of the largest and fastest growing injectable-focused companies, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India, and other markets.

