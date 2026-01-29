Hindustan Copper Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ABB India Ltd, Balu Forge Industries Ltd, Moschip Technologies Ltd and Gland Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 January 2026.

ABB India Ltd, Balu Forge Industries Ltd, Moschip Technologies Ltd and Gland Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 January 2026.

Hindustan Copper Ltd spiked 16.90% to Rs 739.6 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 124.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

ABB India Ltd surged 9.00% to Rs 5500.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40601 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6513 shares in the past one month.

Balu Forge Industries Ltd soared 8.55% to Rs 386.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Moschip Technologies Ltd advanced 8.10% to Rs 202.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gland Pharma Ltd rose 7.18% to Rs 1810. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34148 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News