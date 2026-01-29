Manorama Industries soars over 8% after lifting revenue guidance for FY26

Manorama Industries share price today

Manorama Industries share price rose over 8 per cent in Thursday’s trading session after the company raised the revenue guidance for the financial year 2026 (FY26) following positive results in the third quarter (Q3FY26). The scrip jumped 8.36 per cent to ₹1,384.3, its highest level since January 2 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The counter saw a trade of 0.4 million shares so far on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Manorama Industries market capitalisation stood at ₹8,012.19 crore.

In the last 12 months, Manorama Industries share price gained 28.67 per cent, compared to a 8.87 per cent advance in the Nifty 50.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE As of 10:20 AM, the stock pared some gains to trade 5.04 per cent higher at ₹1,341, as compared to a 0.61 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Manorama Industries share price rise today?

Manorama Industries share price rose as the company raised the revenue guidance for the ongoing financial year (FY26) following a stellar performance in the December quarter (Q3FY25).

Manorama Industries raised the revenue guidance for the financial year 2026 to ₹1,300 crore from ₹1,150 crore earlier.

The company’s consolidated net profit surged 113.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹68.2 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹29.53 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY25).

ALSO READ | Somany Ceramics share price rises 8% on strong Q3; profit climbs 76% YoY The consolidated revenue for the December quarter (Q3FY26) increased 73.3 per cent YoY to ₹362.5 crore from ₹209.2 crore. According to Manorama Industries a stronger product mix of value-added offerings aided by higher utilisation of the upgraded fractionation capacity supported the growth in topline.

The Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 78 per cent on year to ₹98.21 crore from ₹55.2 crore. Manorama Industries was able to report growth in operating profit as they implemented effective cost control measures and enhanced operational leverage, according to the an exchange filing.

“This strong performance is attributed to optimised utilisation of newly upgraded fractionation facility, operational excellence, and is coupled with robust demand in the chocolate, confectionery, and cosmetics sectors,” said Chairman and Managing Director Ashish Saraf.

Manorama Industries approved a capital expenditure of ₹460 crore to facilitate the next phase of growth. The investment will be done in over next two-to-three years in a phased manner, Saraf said.