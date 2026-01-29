Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Manorama Industries soars over 8% after lifting revenue guidance for FY26

Manorama Industries soars over 8% after lifting revenue guidance for FY26

Manorama Industries raised the revenue guidance for the financial year 2026 to ₹1,300 crore from ₹1,150 crore earlier after net profit more-than-doubled in December quarter.

Manorama Industries share price today

Manorama Industries share price rose in Thursday's session as the company raised the revenue guidance following stellar performance in third quarter.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 12:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manorama Industries share price today

Manorama Industries share price rose over 8 per cent in Thursday’s trading session after the company raised the revenue guidance for the financial year 2026 (FY26) following positive results in the third quarter (Q3FY26). The scrip jumped 8.36 per cent to ₹1,384.3, its highest level since January 2 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The counter saw a trade of 0.4 million shares so far on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Manorama Industries market capitalisation stood at ₹8,012.19 crore.
In the last 12 months, Manorama Industries share price gained 28.67 per cent, compared to a 8.87 per cent advance in the Nifty 50.
 
As of 10:20 AM, the stock pared some gains to trade 5.04 per cent higher at ₹1,341, as compared to a 0.61 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.  READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Why did Manorama Industries share price rise today?

Manorama Industries share price rose as the company raised the revenue guidance for the ongoing financial year (FY26) following a stellar performance in the December quarter (Q3FY25).

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, January 29, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 240 pts; Nifty near 25,250; SMIDs in red; metal stocks outperform

CSB Bank share price, q3 results

CSB Bank slips 8% in trade; down over 19% in 2 days post Q3; check details

MCX

MCX rallies 18% in 3 days post Q3 results; brokerages see more upside

Somany Ceramics share price today

Somany Ceramics share price rises 8% on strong Q3; profit climbs 76% YoY

Piramal Pharma share price

Piramal Pharma shares gain 4% on Q3 results; check key highlights inside

Manorama Industries raised the revenue guidance for the financial year 2026 to ₹1,300 crore from ₹1,150 crore earlier.
The company’s consolidated net profit surged 113.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹68.2 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹29.53 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY25).
The consolidated revenue for the December quarter (Q3FY26) increased 73.3 per cent YoY to ₹362.5 crore from ₹209.2 crore. According to Manorama Industries a stronger product mix of value-added offerings aided by higher utilisation of the upgraded fractionation capacity supported the growth in topline.  ALSO READ | Somany Ceramics share price rises 8% on strong Q3; profit climbs 76% YoY 
The Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 78 per cent on year to ₹98.21 crore from ₹55.2 crore. Manorama Industries was able to report growth in operating profit as they implemented effective cost control measures and enhanced operational leverage, according to the an exchange filing.
“This strong performance is attributed to optimised utilisation of newly upgraded fractionation facility, operational excellence, and is coupled with robust demand in the chocolate, confectionery, and cosmetics sectors,” said Chairman and Managing Director Ashish Saraf.
Manorama Industries approved a capital expenditure of ₹460 crore to facilitate the next phase of growth. The investment will be done in over next two-to-three years in a phased manner, Saraf said.
 

More From This Section

Copper

Hindustan Copper zooms 18%; stock hits new life-time high after 16 years

SBI Life Insurance share price target, q3 results

SBI Life slips 3% post Q3; Street flags GST impact, sees margin recovery

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea unveils ₹45k-cr revival plan; analysts cautious on execution

silver trading silver investment

Fastest ever Rs 1-lakh/kg rise for silver on MCX; hits Rs 4-lakh mark

Lodha Developers share price in focus

Lodha Developers shares rise as Q3 profit comes in line with estimates

Topics : Buzzing stocks buzzing stock Q3 results stock market trading Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2026 Date and TimeStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayBajaj Auto Q3 Results PreviewIMD Weather Update TodayDividend Stocks TodayNew Aadhaar AppBudget 2026