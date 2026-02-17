Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Associated Finman reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Associated Finman reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Associated Finman reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Toyota Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 96.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Toyota Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 96.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 24.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 24.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Ashapura Intimates Fashion reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ashapura Intimates Fashion reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Nirma standalone net profit rises 59.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Nirma standalone net profit rises 59.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayPhonepe IPOIndian Passport Ranking 2026Gaudium IVF IPOSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance