Nirma standalone net profit rises 59.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nirma rose 59.52% to Rs 189.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 118.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 1835.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1709.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1835.821709.3520.9919.60313.93245.02258.04184.73189.62118.87

