Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 24.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 24.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 94.86 crore

Net profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt declined 24.20% to Rs 33.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 94.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 101.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales94.86101.97 -7 OPM %73.4774.80 -PBDT43.4447.14 -8 PBT43.2646.99 -8 NP33.0843.64 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

