Toyota Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 96.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.68% to Rs 527.34 crore

Net profit of Toyota Financial Services India rose 96.85% to Rs 45.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.68% to Rs 527.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 413.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.527.34413.0375.7474.8569.8740.8562.3133.8945.6923.21

