Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 12.14% to Rs 5114.77 crore

Net loss of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 18.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 79.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.14% to Rs 5114.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4560.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5114.774560.97 12 OPM %5.945.91 -PBDT250.80231.51 8 PBT117.68102.99 14 NP-18.4279.17 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nirma standalone net profit rises 59.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Nirma standalone net profit rises 59.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Rama Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Rama Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit rises 51.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit rises 51.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit declines 18.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit declines 18.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Citygold Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Citygold Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayPhonepe IPOIndian Passport Ranking 2026Gaudium IVF IPOSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance