Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net loss of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 18.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 79.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.14% to Rs 5114.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4560.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5114.774560.975.945.91250.80231.51117.68102.99-18.4279.17

