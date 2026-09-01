Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Next Mediaworks Ltd, Shyam Telecom Ltd, Wonder Electricals Ltd and Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 September 2026.

Next Mediaworks Ltd, Shyam Telecom Ltd, Wonder Electricals Ltd and Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 September 2026.

Atal Realtech Ltd lost 19.98% to Rs 26.35 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Next Mediaworks Ltd tumbled 14.29% to Rs 4.32. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15614 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Telecom Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 12.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2133 shares in the past one month.

Wonder Electricals Ltd pared 9.99% to Rs 80.87. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd dropped 9.84% to Rs 5.04. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9165 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9320 shares in the past one month.

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