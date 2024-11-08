Business Standard
Atam Valves standalone net profit rises 25.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 32.60% to Rs 16.92 crore

Net profit of Atam Valves rose 25.76% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.60% to Rs 16.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.9212.76 33 OPM %15.4818.73 -PBDT2.422.02 20 PBT2.271.85 23 NP1.661.32 26

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

