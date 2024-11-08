Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 93.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.41% to Rs 1554.87 croreNet profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank declined 93.50% to Rs 12.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 198.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.41% to Rs 1554.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1358.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1554.871358.99 14 OPM %34.3249.97 -PBDT20.06267.00 -92 PBT20.06267.00 -92 NP12.88198.14 -93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content