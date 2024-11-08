Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 3.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.64% to Rs 119900.99 croreNet profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India declined 3.84% to Rs 7620.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7925.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 119900.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 107396.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales119900.99107396.77 12 OPM %6.658.23 -PBDT8723.189089.95 -4 PBT8723.189089.95 -4 NP7620.867925.02 -4
