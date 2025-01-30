Business Standard

Atharv Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Atharv Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Atharv Enterprises remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.23 -100 OPM %0-165.22 -PBDT0.060.07 -14 PBT0.050.06 -17 NP0.040.04 0

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 50.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Styrenix Performance Materials standalone net profit rises 36.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Indo National standalone net profit declines 66.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Max Healthcare Institute board approves amendment to lease agreement for proposed hospital in Zirakpur, Punjab

Board of Max Healthcare Institute approves issuance of corporate guarantee for Nirogi

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

