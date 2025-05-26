Monday, May 26, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 26.28% to Rs 2.89 crore

Net loss of Athena Global Technologies reported to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 220.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.28% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 205.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.35% to Rs 15.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.893.92 -26 15.6213.78 13 OPM %-144.98-331.63 --46.29-146.73 - PBDT-6.64221.49 PL -18.62206.13 PL PBT-6.99222.06 PL -19.23205.82 PL NP-6.88220.60 PL -20.14205.10 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TCC Concept standalone net profit rises 4257.14% in the March 2025 quarter

TCC Concept standalone net profit rises 4257.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit rises 127.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit rises 127.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Concord Enviro Systems consolidated net profit rises 67.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Concord Enviro Systems consolidated net profit rises 67.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Godavari Biorefineries consolidated net profit rises 10.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Godavari Biorefineries consolidated net profit rises 10.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Ramky Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ramky Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon