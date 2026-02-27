Ather Energy allots 40,735 equity shares under ESOP
Ather Energy has allotted 40,735 equity shares under ESOP on 27 February 2026. Consequent to above, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 38,23,35,417/- consisting of 38,23,35,417 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each to Rs. 38,23,76,152 /- consisting of 38,23,76,152 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 7:04 PM IST