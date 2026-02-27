Friday, February 27, 2026 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ather Energy allots 40,735 equity shares under ESOP

Ather Energy allots 40,735 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
Ather Energy has allotted 40,735 equity shares under ESOP on 27 February 2026. Consequent to above, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 38,23,35,417/- consisting of 38,23,35,417 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each to Rs. 38,23,76,152 /- consisting of 38,23,76,152 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each.

Coal India provides assurance to meet summer power demand

Prism Johnson introduces 'Prism Chakachak' Gypsum Plaster

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans rises on monthly basis to 8.67% in Jan-26

Omnitech Engineering IPO subscribed 1.14 times

Deposits with Scheduled commercial banks grew by 10.5% as at end Dec-25

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

