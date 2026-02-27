Ather Energy allots 40,735 equity shares under ESOP

Ather Energy has allotted 40,735 equity shares under ESOP on 27 February 2026. Consequent to above, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 38,23,35,417/- consisting of 38,23,35,417 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each to Rs. 38,23,76,152 /- consisting of 38,23,76,152 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each.

