Atlanta Electricals consolidated net profit rises 94.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Atlanta Electricals rose 94.61% to Rs 43.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 79.71% to Rs 471.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 262.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.471.82262.5519.3515.8474.9029.8565.9128.2743.3422.27

