Atlanta Electricals consolidated net profit rises 94.61% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 79.71% to Rs 471.82 croreNet profit of Atlanta Electricals rose 94.61% to Rs 43.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 79.71% to Rs 471.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 262.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales471.82262.55 80 OPM %19.3515.84 -PBDT74.9029.85 151 PBT65.9128.27 133 NP43.3422.27 95
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 5:04 PM IST