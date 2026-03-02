Atul Auto reports 18% YoY increase in February'26 sales

Atul Auto reported a 18.24% rise in total sales to 3,429 units in February 2026 as against 2,900 units sold in February 2025.

The companys domestic sales increased 24.58% to 2,940 units in February 2026, compared to 2,360 units posted in February 2025.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 98.06% to Rs 15.35 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 7.75 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations grew by 18.39% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 230.86 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The counter slipped 3.93% to Rs 476 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News